Cllr Fidelis Doherty elected as new Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council

Piltown Municipal District councillor Fidelis Doherty was today elected unopposed to the position of Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council.

Her nomination was proposed by Cllr Michael Doyle and seconded by Cllr Pat Dunphy.

Cllr Doherty takes over the role as First Citizen from Andrew McGuinness, who was elected Mayor at City Hall last week.

Speaking in the Watergate Theatre, Cllr Doherty gave thanks to all the elected members in attendance, to family members, community groups, frontline workers and so much more - including all those who helped her along the way.

The position of Leas-Cathaoirleach went to Cllr Michael McCarthy who was also elected unopposed, taking over from Cllr Martin Brett.

McCarthy's nomination was proposed by Cllr Peter 'Chap' Cleere and seconded by Cllr Andrew McGuinness.

In his speech, he paid tribute to Cllr Doherty and is looking forward to a productive year ahead.

