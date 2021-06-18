Cllr Fidelis Doherty elected as new Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council

Kilkenny County Council Cathaoirleach Fidelis Doherty speaking today at the Watergate Theatre
Piltown Municipal District councillor Fidelis Doherty was today elected unopposed to the position of Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council.
Her nomination was proposed by Cllr Michael Doyle and seconded by Cllr Pat Dunphy.
Cllr Doherty takes over the role as First Citizen from Andrew McGuinness, who was elected Mayor at City Hall last week.
Speaking in the Watergate Theatre, Cllr Doherty gave thanks to all the elected members in attendance, to family members, community groups, frontline workers and so much more - including all those who helped her along the way.
The position of Leas-Cathaoirleach went to Cllr Michael McCarthy who was also elected unopposed, taking over from Cllr Martin Brett.
McCarthy's nomination was proposed by Cllr Peter 'Chap' Cleere and seconded by Cllr Andrew McGuinness.
In his speech, he paid tribute to Cllr Doherty and is looking forward to a productive year ahead.
More to follow...
More News
The three Kilkenny youths claim they worked under what could be described as almost war camp conditions, so strict was the security Picture: Jeff Balbalosa/Pixabay
Kilkenny manager Brian Cody during the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group B Round 5 match between Clare and Kilkenny at Cusack Park
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.