Kilkenny people urged to have their say on the future running of the European Union

Kilkenny people urged to have their say on the running of the European Union

Ireland South MEP Deirdre Clune has encouraged Kilkenny people to have their say on the future running of Europe ahead of the upcoming Conference on the Future of Europe.

The Conference on the Future of Europe is seeking to give people from all walks of life across Europe a greater say on what they expect from the European Union, which should then help guide the EU’s future direction and policy-making. 

MEP Clune said: "We want to hear from people in Kilkenny and want you to have your say in how Europe is run. We want to hear people’s views on topics like education, pandemics, agriculture and other important topics. 

"Ireland’s place in Europe is as important as ever and now is the chance to have your say on its future. The online platform for the Conference on the Future of Europe is now open meaning Irish people can now put forward their ideas and suggestions. 

 "This is a great opportunity for people to have their say on the future of Europe. It is a chance to shape how topics like climate change, healthcare, education and agriculture will be delivered across the EU over the coming years. It is vital that our voices are heard as we look to shape the future of how Europe will operate."

To have your say, click here.

