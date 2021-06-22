Kilkenny-bound! Rugby stars Johnny Sexton and Greg O'Shea to play in Irish Open Pro Am

Leinster and Ireland rugby star Johnny Sexton joins Ireland Sevens, future Olympian and former Love Island winner Greg O'Shea on the ever-growing list of celebrity Pro Am competitors at this year's Dubai Duty Free Irish Open.

Mount Juliet Estate in County Kilkenny will provide the stunning backdrop to the 2021 edition of the island of Ireland’s national open, where Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry, Padraig Harrington and Graeme McDowell will all compete for their national title.

The Irish Open Pro Am is taking place on June 30, just before the big tournament kicks off on July 1, and Johnny Sexton and Greg O'Shea have been added to the illustrious list of those taking part.

Coronas singer Danny O’Reilly, Kilkenny hurler TJ Reid, impressionist Conor ‘Sketches’ Moore, Today FM broadcaster Dermot Whelan, and Kilkenny hurling legends DJ Carey and Henry Shefflin will also be teeing it up in the curtain-raiser!

COMPETITION:

The European Tour is offering one lucky person the chance to join these famous faces with a Pro Am spot still up for grabs.

If you're interested in entering, all you have to do is answer a question, fill in your details and be available on June 30.

The competition closes on Wednesday (June 23). Click here to be taken to entry page!