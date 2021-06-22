Kilkenny-bound! Rugby stars Johnny Sexton and Greg O'Shea to play in Irish Open Pro Am

You can join them! See Pro Am competition details below!

Kilkenny

Johnny Sexton and Greg O'Shea

Reporter:

Christopher Dunne

Email:

christopher.dunne@iconicnews.ie

Leinster and Ireland rugby star Johnny Sexton joins Ireland Sevens, future Olympian and former Love Island winner Greg O'Shea on the ever-growing list of celebrity Pro Am competitors at this year's Dubai Duty Free Irish Open.

Mount Juliet Estate in County Kilkenny will provide the stunning backdrop to the 2021 edition of the island of Ireland’s national open, where Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry, Padraig Harrington and Graeme McDowell will all compete for their national title.

The Irish Open Pro Am is taking place on June 30, just before the big tournament kicks off on July 1, and Johnny Sexton and Greg O'Shea have been added to the illustrious list of those taking part.

Coronas singer Danny O’Reilly, Kilkenny hurler TJ Reid, impressionist Conor ‘Sketches’ Moore, Today FM broadcaster Dermot Whelan, and Kilkenny hurling legends DJ Carey and Henry Shefflin will also be teeing it up in the curtain-raiser!

COMPETITION:

The European Tour is offering one lucky person the chance to join these famous faces with a Pro Am spot still up for grabs.

If you're interested in entering, all you have to do is answer a question, fill in your details and be available on June 30.

The competition closes on Wednesday (June 23). Click here to be taken to entry page!

WATCH: Mount Juliet Director of Golf's exclusive course insight ahead of DDF Irish Open

WATCH: Irish football legend visits Mount Juliet, Kilkenny ahead of DDF Irish Open

Kilkenny’s Highbank Orchards and Mount Juliet Estate collaborate on limited edition gin

Made to mark the venue's hosting of the 2021 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie