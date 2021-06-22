WATCH: Mount Juliet Director of Golf's exclusive course insight ahead of DDF Irish Open

Reporter:

Siobhan Donohoe & Chris Dunne

Following the recent announcement that saw the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open 2021 get the green light, Kilkenny People caught up with Director of Golf at Mount Juliet Estate, Matt Sandercock.

Matt gave some exclusive insight into his role, how everything operates at the internationally-renowned venue as well as a run-down of the course conditions at Mount Juliet ahead of the tournament's commencement on July, 1.

For more DDF Irish Open coverage, see below:

WATCH: Irish football legend visits Mount Juliet, Kilkenny ahead of DDF Irish Open

Chance to win a spot at this year’s Dubai Duty Free Irish Open Pro Am in Kilkenny as top names confirmed

Coronas singer Danny O’Reilly, hurler TJ Reid, hurling legends DJ Carey and Henry Shefflin among names confirmed to date

VIDEO: Former Kilkenny hurler Henry Shefflin joined Tommy Bowe on Ireland AM this morning for a walk around Mount Juliet ahead of the Irish Open

Kilkenny’s Highbank Orchards and Mount Juliet Estate collaborate on limited edition gin

Made to mark the venue's hosting of the 2021 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie