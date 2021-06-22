WATCH: Mount Juliet Director of Golf's exclusive course insight ahead of DDF Irish Open

Following the recent announcement that saw the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open 2021 get the green light, Kilkenny People caught up with Director of Golf at Mount Juliet Estate, Matt Sandercock.
Matt gave some exclusive insight into his role, how everything operates at the internationally-renowned venue as well as a run-down of the course conditions at Mount Juliet ahead of the tournament's commencement on July, 1.
For more DDF Irish Open coverage, see below:
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.