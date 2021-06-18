WATCH: Irish football legend visits Mount Juliet, Kilkenny ahead of DDF Irish Open

Ireland's second-highest ever international goal-scorer paid a visit to Mount Juliet Estate this week to get a round in ahead of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open.

Niall Quinn was in good spirits when speaking to the Kilkenny People.

He teels Brand Ambassador Siobhan Donohoe that he tries to visit the Kilkenny golf course at least once a year.

"I'm very happy to be here," Niall said.

But what's the golf handicap like? "Too low," Niall joked.

Niall Quinn hopes to be among the famous faces to be in attendance at the much-anticipated Irish Open, running from July 1 - 4, 2021.

