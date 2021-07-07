Kilkenny company to benefit from new community renewable energy supports package

Kilkenny company Ballytobin Solar has been leading the way in ensuring that local communities benefit from renewable energy and that has been recognised by Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications, Eamonn Ryan, TD.

Minister Ryan has launched a range of new of measures to ensure communities nationwide will benefit from renewable energy, and Ballytobin Solar will play a role in the Renewable Electricity Support Scheme (RESS).

According to Minister Ryan, “We have seen in other countries, like Germany, that direct citizen and community involvement in the green energy revolution both benefits communities and builds support for the radical transformation we need to make to reach our climate goals. We’ve already seen seven community projects, (five solar and two wind projects) succeed in our first Renewable Energy Support Scheme auction. I want to build on this by providing communities with the expertise they need to develop more of these projects.

A new Community Enabling Framework will assist and support communities through the complex process of electricity generation. Developed by the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI), it will provide a range of technical and financial supports at the various stages in the life-cycle of a renewable project including trusted advisors who will work closely with communities. The framework will de-risk the project development process for communities and will drive delivery on our ambitious community energy targets.”

Community projects are supported in a separate category within the RESS Scheme.

However, all projects, including the 61 commercial projects, are required to set up a Community Benefit Fund. The Fund ensures that, in all cases, some of the benefits of renewable energy generation are shared with those who live locally, usually in rural communities.

The first wave of projects in the scheme will see almost €4 million in Community Benefit Funds being spent in local communities each year.