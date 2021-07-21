Twelve bags of rubbish dumped in scenic Kilkenny countryside

Castlecomer Municipal District Chairman Pat Fitzpatrick is calling for litter louts and illegal dumpers to be 'named and shamed' after twelve bags of refuse were found dumped in the scenic Kilderry area of Johnswell, County Kilkenny today.

"I've been onto the Environment Section of Kilkenny County Council about this but it's only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to littering and more needs to be done about it," he said.

"This disgraceful behaviour shows no respect for local people and our hardworking community committees that go above and beyond to make sure local townlands are kept spotless."

Cllr. Fitzpatrick added that the rubbish in Kilderry was not at the scene yesterday afternoon, meaning that it must've been dumped between yesterday evening and this morning.

"This is part of a wider issue that includes urban areas too," explains Cllr Fitzpatrick.

"The number of fines being administered for littering by Kilkenny County Council is on the rise but we need more clarity on the issue of GDPR and litter dumpers caught red-handed on CCTV footage.

"If this issue isn't tackled with more urgency we will have many more incidents like this occurring."