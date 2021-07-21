Search our Archive

21/07/2021

1542015885933

Twelve bags of rubbish dumped in scenic Kilkenny countryside

Twelve bags of rubbish dumped in scenic Kilkenny countryside

The rubbish bags at Kilderry, Johnswell

Reporter:

Christopher Dunne

Email:

christopher.dunne@kilkennypeople.ie

Castlecomer Municipal District Chairman Pat Fitzpatrick is calling for litter louts and illegal dumpers to be 'named and shamed' after twelve bags of refuse were found dumped in the scenic Kilderry area of Johnswell, County Kilkenny today.

"I've been onto the Environment Section of Kilkenny County Council about this but it's only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to littering and more needs to be done about it," he said.

"This disgraceful behaviour shows no respect for local people and our hardworking community committees that go above and beyond to make sure local townlands are kept spotless."

Cllr. Fitzpatrick added that the rubbish in Kilderry was not at the scene yesterday afternoon, meaning that it must've been dumped between yesterday evening and this morning.

"This is part of a wider issue that includes urban areas too," explains Cllr Fitzpatrick.

GALLERY: Relay for Life Kilkenny - Candle of Hope Ceremony

Pictures by Vicky Comerford

"The number of fines being administered for littering by Kilkenny County Council is on the rise but we need more clarity on the issue of GDPR and litter dumpers caught red-handed on CCTV footage.

"If this issue isn't tackled with more urgency we will have many more incidents like this occurring."

GALLERY: Kilkenny Triathlon 2021 - click to view!

Pictures by Mark Desmond

Kilkenny's highest national temperature record, held since 1887, is now in danger!

Kilkenny families wanted to host Spanish students - rates included!

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie