Did you spot this United States Air Force aircraft over Kilkenny?

Photo: Ronnie Robertson, via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)
A United States Air Force Lockheed KC-130J Hercules was recorded flying directly over Kilkenny city last Saturday, July 17, after leaving from the U.S. on its way to Cardiff.
RANGR81 was travelling at an altitude of 25000ft and a speed of 354kts as it passed over Kilkenny city on its descent towards the Welsh capital.
It passed over North-West Kilkenny at approximately 7:06pm, was over Kilkenny city by 7:09pm and exited the county just North of Graignamanagh at 7:12pm.
The C-130J Hercules is a military aircraft capable of performing in-flight refueling, ground fueling, weather reconnaissance, electronic warfare, medical evacuation, search and rescue, paradrop, maritime, special operations and many other missions.
It's four Rolls-Royce AE 2100D3 engines and GE-Dowty Aerospace R391 6-blade propellers are capable of transporting a 40,000lb payload over 4,000km.
Were you tracking this plane as a local aviation enthusiast? See anything peculiar in the sky that evening? Maybe even grabbed a photo? Let us know.
