Search our Archive

23/07/2021

1542015885933

Did you spot this United States Air Force aircraft over Kilkenny?

Did you spot this United States Airforce plane over Kilkenny?

Photo: Ronnie Robertson, via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

Reporter:

Christopher Dunne

A United States Air Force Lockheed KC-130J Hercules was recorded flying directly over Kilkenny city last Saturday, July 17, after leaving from the U.S. on its way to Cardiff.

RANGR81 was travelling at an altitude of 25000ft and a speed of 354kts as it passed over Kilkenny city on its descent towards the Welsh capital.

It passed over North-West Kilkenny at approximately 7:06pm, was over Kilkenny city by 7:09pm and exited the county just North of Graignamanagh at 7:12pm.

The C-130J Hercules is a military aircraft capable of performing in-flight refueling, ground fueling, weather reconnaissance, electronic warfare, medical evacuation, search and rescue, paradrop, maritime, special operations and many other missions. 

Fairytale stuff! Kilkenny Semi-Detached Cottage On The Market for €100k

It's four Rolls-Royce AE 2100D3 engines and GE-Dowty Aerospace R391 6-blade propellers are capable of transporting a 40,000lb payload over 4,000km.

Were you tracking this plane as a local aviation enthusiast? See anything peculiar in the sky that evening? Maybe even grabbed a photo? Let us know.

Over 3,000 Kilkenny people still on PUP payment

Mystery of 1929 winners medals discovered in Kilkenny causes a stir

People with clues as to the original owners or their families are asked to get in touch

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie