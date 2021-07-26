Search our Archive

26/07/2021

BREAKING: Loughmacask link road proposal approved by Kilkenny County Council

Decision on divisive Kilkenny road deferred until next week

Reporter:

Christopher Dunne

Proposals for a new link road at Loughmacask on the outskirts of Kilkenny city have been approved by all but two elected members of Kilkenny County Council at a special meeting of Kilkenny County Council today.

Cllr Eugene McGuinness and Cllr Maria Dollard abstained from the vote citing a 'lack of information' that made it impossible to make a fully-informed vote.

The scheme was formally proposed in the meeting by Cllr Matt Doran and seconded by Cllr Mary Hilda Cavanagh, and was followed by an intense round of feedback between Council executives and local councillors.

Many councillors spoke of the binary nature of the decision being essentially a decision between education and a new road, putting them in an incredibly tough position.

The link road proposals have proven to be a divisive issue in recent months with residents from Talbot’s Court and Talbot’s Gate hugely concerned about the impact the new road will have on their day-to-day lives.

All councillors that spoke praised the input and feedback of local residents and their engagement in the consultation process.

The proposed road will link the Freshford Road, from near St Luke’s Hospital, to a new secondary school that will be built on the Dunningstown Road.

Cllr John Coonan raised the point that it is important that local residents know that their input will be invaluable going forward should amendments be required to the scheme further down the line.

More to follow...

