23/07/2021

Have your say on the future of this fifty acre site in Kilkenny - any ideas?

Have your say on the future of this fifty acre site in Kilkenny!

The grounds of St. Canice's Hospital, Kilkenny

Reporter:

Christopher Dunne

Kilkenny citizens are being asked for their opinion and ideas on what to do with the Saint Canice's Hospital site just off the Dublin Road in Kilkenny.

The consultation process has already started in relation to the fifty acre site, with the HSE and Kilkenny County Council spearheading its development.

Did you spot this United States Air Force aircraft over Kilkenny?

You can submit proposals before 5pm on July 30 by email to 'ourplan@kilkennycoco.ie' or through consult.kilkenny.ie

Alternatively, you can post mail submissions to: Senior Planner, Planning Department, Kilkenny County Council, County Hall, John Street, Kilkenny.

