Have your say on the future of this fifty acre site in Kilkenny - any ideas?

The grounds of St. Canice's Hospital, Kilkenny
Kilkenny citizens are being asked for their opinion and ideas on what to do with the Saint Canice's Hospital site just off the Dublin Road in Kilkenny.
The consultation process has already started in relation to the fifty acre site, with the HSE and Kilkenny County Council spearheading its development.
You can submit proposals before 5pm on July 30 by email to 'ourplan@kilkennycoco.ie' or through consult.kilkenny.ie.
Alternatively, you can post mail submissions to: Senior Planner, Planning Department, Kilkenny County Council, County Hall, John Street, Kilkenny.
