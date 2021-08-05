Thunderstorm activity, hail and localised flooding possible in Kilkenny today - Met Éireann

Kilkenny included in 'Status Yellow Weather Warning' from Met Éireann
Kilkenny has been included in a Met Éireann 'Status Yellow Weather Warning' today.
The warning came into effect at 6AM this morning and is not due to expire until 10PM this evening.
It warns that 'thunderstorm activity with the risk of hail will lead to localised flooding and hazardous driving conditions'.
