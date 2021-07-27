Search our Archive

27/07/2021

1542015885933

Plans granted for new 37-classroom secondary school in Kilkenny

Plans granted on new 37-classroom secondary school development in Kilkenny

The current site at Loughboy

Reporter:

Christopher Dunne

Email:

christopher.dunne@kilkennypeople.ie

Plans lodged by The Board of Management of Presentation Secondary School have been granted to allow for the construction of a new 37-classroom school building with a total floor area of 10,276sqm school on the site of the current school in Loughboy, Kilkenny city.

This new school building will incorporate a general purpose hall, a PE hall, a special needs unit, library, staff rooms and all ancillary accommodation including an external bin store, electricity substation and storage shed.

Breaking: Planning granted for new Lidl store in Kilkenny

Development also includes construction of 13 two-storey homes adjoining new store

Works to the new school grounds will consist of the provision of a half-size GAA pitch with ballstop nets, two MUGA pitches, a basketball court, play and horticultural areas, a sensory garden & associated hard & soft landscaping throughout.

The development will also include modifications to the existing vehicular and pedestrian access arrangements to incorporate new entrance gates and internal access roadway and footpath.

An internal drop-off area for both cars and buses and the provision of 93 car parking spaces (including 4 disabled parking spaces), 122 sheltered bicycle parking spaces for students and 28 bicycle spaces are envisaged for visitors.

All SET! Amazing lineup announced for Kilkenny city venue next month - click for details!

To allow for the construction of the new school while the existing school building remains operational, permission is sought for enabling works to include for the re-routing of ESB cables on the site and temporary drop off and staff parking arrangements.

Permission is also sought for all other associated drainage, boundary treatment and site development works.

The plans were granted subject to a number of conditions to be stipulated by Kilkenny County Council.

ALL EIGHT of our Kilkenny Down Memory Lane galleries - click to view!

Have your say on the future of this fifty acre site in Kilkenny - any ideas?

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie