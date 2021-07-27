All SET! Amazing lineup announced for Kilkenny city venue next month - click for details!

Poster design by Conor Langton Art | Insta: @conorlangtonart
Set Theatre have just announced Music Sounds Better With You, a series of events in August taking place in Set Theatre’s Courtyard Stage.
Acts include Lisa Hannigan, Paul Noonan, Cathy Davey, Jape, David Keenan, Malojian, Soda Blonde, Jerry Fish and 49th & Main.
Limited tickets go on sale tomorrow, July 28 at 10am via set.ie and 056 7765133.
Full details of arrival times etc. will be emailed to all ticket holders.
Line-up and dates:
August
05 Jerry Fish
06 Paul Noonan
07 49th & Main
12 David Keenan
18 Lisa Hannigan
19 Malojian
24 Cathy Davey
26 Soda Blonde
29 Jape
(Image: Popular local duo, 49th & Main)
Music Sounds Better With You has been made possible with the support of the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media as a part of the Live Performance Support Scheme.
