27/07/2021

All SET! Amazing lineup announced for Kilkenny city venue next month - click for details!

Incredible Autumn Lineup announced for

Poster design by Conor Langton Art | Insta: @conorlangtonart

Christopher Dunne

christopher.dunne@kilkennypeople.ie

Set Theatre have just announced Music Sounds Better With You, a series of events in August taking place in Set Theatre’s Courtyard Stage.

Acts include Lisa Hannigan, Paul Noonan, Cathy Davey, Jape, David Keenan, Malojian, Soda Blonde, Jerry Fish and 49th & Main.

Limited tickets go on sale tomorrow, July 28 at 10am via set.ie and 056 7765133.

Full details of arrival times etc. will be emailed to all ticket holders.

Line-up and dates:

August
05 Jerry Fish
06 Paul Noonan
07 49th & Main  
12 David Keenan 
18 Lisa Hannigan 
19 Malojian  
24 Cathy Davey
26 Soda Blonde
29 Jape 

(Image: Popular local duo, 49th & Main)

Music Sounds Better With You has been made possible with the support of the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media as a part of the Live Performance Support Scheme.

