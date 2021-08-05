UPDATE: Up to eight people taken to hospital following Kilkenny collision

Emergency services at the scene today
Reports have reached Kilkenny People that up to eight people, including children, have been taken to Saint Luke's Hospital Kilkenny following a two-vehicle collision in County Kilkenny earlier today.
Thankfully, the injuries sustained are not believed to be life-threatening for any of the individuals involved.
The collision occurred on the the N78 Kilkenny to Castlecomer road on the Castlecomer side of The Cave Bar at around 10am-11am this morning.
The vehicles were quickly attended to by emergency services (picture above) and have since been removed from the scene.
The road has since reopened.
