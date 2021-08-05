05/08/2021

UPDATE: Up to eight people taken to hospital following Kilkenny collision

Emergency services at the scene today

Reporter:

Reporter

Reports have reached Kilkenny People that up to eight people, including children, have been taken to Saint Luke's Hospital Kilkenny following a two-vehicle collision in County Kilkenny earlier today.

Thankfully, the injuries sustained are not believed to be life-threatening for any of the individuals involved.

The collision occurred on the the N78 Kilkenny to Castlecomer road on the Castlecomer side of The Cave Bar at around 10am-11am this morning.

The vehicles were quickly attended to by emergency services (picture above) and have since been removed from the scene.

The road has since reopened.

