11/08/2021

Search our Archive

Order of Malta set up GoFundMe to allow them to continue their vital work in Kilkenny

KILKENNY

Order of Malta Kilkenny branch celebrating their 80th anniversary (File Photo)

Reporter:

Christopher Dunne

Email:

christopher.dunne@kilkennypeople.ie

The South East division of the Order of Malta have set up a GoFundMe campaign to allow them to continue doing their vital work in the community.

The South East Region of the Order of Malta has highly trained volunteers based in Kilkenny, Carlow, Tramore, Waterford and Wexford and these volunteers are active in their own communities and surrounding areas.

All funds raised via the GoFundMe will go towards running costs of Order of Malta Units across the South East Region, and help fund first aid supplies, uniforms, fuel for emergency vehicles and other operational costs.

The Order of Malta usually receives donations for providing first aid and emergency care at concerts, festivals, sporting events, other community events and training activities.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, most of these events have been cancelled or postponed, which has halted this essential stream of income.

To help out, you can visit the GoFundMe page by clicking HERE and if you cannot afford to contribute please do consider spreading the word. Every little helps!

Free Entry: Kilkenny Sunflower Field opens to the public this weekend - for a good cause!

Gardaí urge people not to turn up as Borris Fair cancelled for second successive year

QUIZ: Is this place in Kilkenny or Tipperary?

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media