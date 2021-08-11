Order of Malta set up GoFundMe to allow them to continue their vital work in Kilkenny

The South East division of the Order of Malta have set up a GoFundMe campaign to allow them to continue doing their vital work in the community.

The South East Region of the Order of Malta has highly trained volunteers based in Kilkenny, Carlow, Tramore, Waterford and Wexford and these volunteers are active in their own communities and surrounding areas.

All funds raised via the GoFundMe will go towards running costs of Order of Malta Units across the South East Region, and help fund first aid supplies, uniforms, fuel for emergency vehicles and other operational costs.

The Order of Malta usually receives donations for providing first aid and emergency care at concerts, festivals, sporting events, other community events and training activities.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, most of these events have been cancelled or postponed, which has halted this essential stream of income.

To help out, you can visit the GoFundMe page by clicking HERE and if you cannot afford to contribute please do consider spreading the word. Every little helps!