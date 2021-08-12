12/08/2021

Foster carers urgently needed in Kilkenny - click for details!

An urgent appeal for Kilkenny foster carers has been issued by Tusla, the Child and Family Agency.

People who are in a position to provide foster care in the area have been invited to get in touch with them.

The recruits general foster carers (not related to the children they foster) and relative carers (caring for a child of an extended family member).

For more information you can call freephone 1800 226 771 or send an email to 'tusla.fostering@tusla.ie'.

