Gardaí renew appeal for information on 36 calves stolen from Kilkenny farm

Gardaí in Kilkenny are continuing to investigate the theft of 36 calves from land at Luskinagh, Bonnetstown in recent days and have made a renewed appeal for information.
The animals went missing between July 29 and August 6.
Anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area is asked to contact Gardaí in Kilkenny.
