13/08/2021

Search our Archive

Vicky Phelan to undergo new medical trial in the United States after recent setback

"Thank you all for your wonderful support, as always."

Vicky Phelan battles on in the United States after receiving recent bad news

Vicky Phelan (File Photo)

Reporter:

Christopher Dunne

National women's health campaigner and Mooncoin native Vicky Phelan flew back to the United States last Sunday after spending some time with her family in Ireland but has since received some disheartening news.

In a post shared by Vicky on social media this week, Phelan told followers that she is moving to a new trial in the U.S. after her doctors weren't "seeing the results that they would like" from her current treatment procedure.

"I am back in the States since Sunday evening and met with my doctor Tuesday to discuss a plan going forward," Phelan writes.

"Basically, my team are not seeing the results that they would like and think it would be best if I come off my current trial and start on a new (but similar) trial which has just started enrolling patients on it this week.

"And so, following a LOT of thinking over the past month I decided after yesterday's meeting and results from my last scan which showed growth in 2 of my tumours, that I would move to this new clinical trial and give it a shot."

Vicky will undergo a series of scans and tests next week before starting this new treatment regime but she notes that it will be very similar to the clinical trial that she was on.

"I will post a video update next week once I know more and once I have settled back in over here," she added, before thanking everybody for their support during such an emotional time.

"I am very emotional at the moment. I did not want to come back! I spent the first two days this week crying every time I thought of my kids and I found it so difficult trying to hold it together when I spoke to them on FaceTime... I am feeling less homesick and less teary today. I will just take it one day at a time at the moment so please bear with me.

"Thank you all for your wonderful support, as always."

Vicky Phelan - the Kilkenny campaigner who took on the State

Breaking: Bravery of Kilkenny's Vicky Phelan praised in Scally Report

Report into Cervical Check scandal published today

Kilkenny People of the Year - Vicky Phelan

Courage: Sponsored by Highway Safety Developments

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media