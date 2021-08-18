APPEAL: Can you help this lovely Kilkenny dog find her owners?

Picture: An Garda Síochána Kilkenny/Carlow
Local gardaí have issued an appeal to help find the owners of a dog that was found rambling in Tullaroan, County Kilkenny.
"This lovely girl (pictured above) was found wandering in the Tullaroan area of County Kilkenny yesterday," gardaí write.
"Gardaí in Kilkenny are looking to get her home. She isn't microchipped. Any information please to 056 7775000."
