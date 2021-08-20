Home of the Year looking for Kilkenny participants for next RTÉ series

ShinAwiL are currently looking participants for the next series of the RTE One’s - Home of the Year.

Each week a panel of three expert judges will visit three homes across the country.

They will tour each home giving it a score out of 10.

The home that receives the highest score goes through to the final of Home of the Year, where the judges crown the winner.

ShinAwiL are looking to cast a diverse range of homes and their owners throughout the whole of Ireland.

Big or small, the judges will be looking for what makes your home special, and they will base their decisions on individuality, functionality, and clever design, as well as their own areas of expertise.

It’s really easy to apply, just email 'homes@shinawil.com' for an application form.

After you have submitted your application and some photographs of the interior and exterior of your home, one of the casting team may get in touch to organise a Zoom virtual recce with you.

Auditions are currently underway, with the heats filming throughout September/October 2021.