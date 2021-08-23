Search our Archive

23/08/2021

Kilkenny gardaí renew witness appeal following collision that left child (4) in hospital

Reporter:

Christopher Dunne

Email:

christopher.dunne@kilkennypeople.ie

Gardaí in Thomastown are renewing their appeal for witnesses in relation to a serious injury road traffic collision that occurred on Station Road, Thomastown, County Kilkenny on Sunday August 15, 2021 at approximately 7:50pm.

A young pedestrian boy (4) was struck by a car during the incident.

He was removed from the scene by ambulance and taken to St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny and was later transferred to Temple Street Hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

The driver of the car was uninjured.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward.

Any road users who were travelling on Station Road, Thomastown on the evening of Sunday and who may have camera footage is asked to make it available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Thomastown Garda Station on 056 7754 150, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

