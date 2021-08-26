Search our Archive

26/08/2021

Gardaí appeal to public following ride-on lawnmower theft from Kilkenny home

Kilkenny gardaí appeal after thieves steal ride-on lawnmower from home

Picture: Garda Síochána Kilkenny/Carlow

Reporter:

Christopher Dunne

Email:

christopher.dunne@kilkennypeople.ie

Local gardaí are appealing for information after a ride-on lawnmower was removed from a home by unknown suspects.

"This ride on lawnmower (pictured above) has been reported stolen from a home off the Callan Road in Kilkenny," gardaí write.

"It will most likely be offered for sale."

If you can assist in any way please contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056 7775000.

