Number of people on PUP in Kilkenny drops further this week

There are 2,227 Kilkenny people in receipt of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) this week, a slight drop from 2,337 last week.

The number of Kilkenny people on the PUP during the 2021 peak (February 9) was 8,957 while at the 2020 peak (May 4) there were 11,491 on the payment.

Just over 143,000 people received the Pandemic Unemployment Payment across Ireland this week, which fell below 150,000 for the first time last week.

There were 602,100 people availing of the payment across Ireland during the 2020 peak.

Commenting on this week’s figures was Minister for Social Protection, Heather Humphreys.

"The number of people receiving the Pandemic Unemployment Payment now stands at just over 143,000 with €42.5 million being paid this week. This is a reduction of about 6,000 compared to last week," she said.

"Thanks to the success of the vaccination programme and the efforts made by people all over the country in observing public health guidelines the government was able to publish its roadmap for the relaxation of all restrictions between now and October. This is very positive news and we expect to see even more people return to work in coming weeks."