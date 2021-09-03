Search our Archive

03/09/2021

Kilkenny city road subject to traffic management system next week

Kilkenny County Council wish to advise that there will be a traffic management system in operation on New Orchard Road in Kilkenny city from Monday 6 - Friday 10, September 2021.

This system will be operational from 7.30am to 6pm to facilitate works being carried out on behalf of Irish Water.

Kilkenny County Council apologise for any inconvenience caused.

