22/09/2021

Latest PUP figures published for this week in Kilkenny

Latest PUP figures for this week in Kilkenny

Christopher Dunne

There are 1,696 in receipt of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) in Kilkenny this week, a reduction of 83 from the week before.

The number of people in receipt of the PUP at its 2021 peak in Kilkenny was 8,957. This figure hit a record high of 11,491 during the 2020 peak.

The greatest reduction this week is in the 'Accommodation and Food Services' sector.

The PUP figures published this week are in addition to the 179,761 people who were on the Live Register at the end of August.

In line with the government’s Economic Recovery Plan, the PUP is gradually changing over a 6 month period from September 2021 until February 2022 to align it with the standard jobseeker’s payments.

The process of moving from the lower €203 rate of PUP to a jobseeker’s payment was due to begin in early September.

This has now been deferred until after all sectors have started to reopen in line with the Roadmap announced August 31 and all affected customers will continue to receive their PUP payment until 26 October when the process of their transition to a jobseeker’s payment will begin.

Work on the transition process will commence at the end of September when the department will write to all affected customers to outline the options available to them.
 
Two further phases of rate changes are scheduled to take place from November 16, 2021 and February 8, 2022.

As PUP recipients go on to the €203 rate in each phase, they will be transitioned to standard jobseeker terms.

