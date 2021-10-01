Details announced for Kilkenny Pumpkin Picking Festival

Kilkenny Pumpkin Picking Festival will open to the general public on Friday, October 15, 2021 at Hughes Farm in Kells, County Kilkenny and will remain open until October 31.
Entry to the pumpkin catch will be via ticketed admission only and these tickets can be purchased online via Eventbrite.
Children under 12 months can enter for free.
Medium and large pumpkins can be purchased on-site at an additional cost of 3-6euro each.
Each session will last approximately one hour and there will be no segregation or pods due to the open nature of the field, allowing families and friends to explore, bearing social responsibility in mind.
