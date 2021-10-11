Drivers caught speeding well over the legal limit on Kilkenny motorway

Picture: An Garda Síochána Kilkenny/Carlow/Waterford
Kilkenny Roads Policing Unit detected multiple drivers travelling at excessive speeds during a routine speed check on the M9 motorway in Kilkenny over the weekend.
Two drivers were detected travelling at 158km/h and 152km/h respectively - more than 30km/h over the legal limit.
The message from local gardaí to drivers is to "keep safe on the roads, reduce your speed, wear your seat belt, don't hold your mobile or text while driving and never drive while under the influence of an intoxicant."
