HSE asks Kilkenny people to book Covid-19 test appointments online following recent surge

In recent days, the number of people attending the five HSE/South East Community Healthcare test centres across the South East has increased by about a third.
To reduce queues and to help speed up the process at testing centres, HSE/South East Community Healthcare is now asking people to book online appointments only.
Online self-referrals (and those from GPs) will remain open for Kilkenny (Hebron Industrial Estate) on all seven days of the week.
Presentations on a 'walk-in' (no appointment) basis, however, have been temporarily suspended at the facility.
Capacity has also been extended by the HSE nationwide to meet a demand of 20,000 tests per day.
The HSE expects that anyone who requires or wishes to get tested will get a same-day test (depending on what time they book).
