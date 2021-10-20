Search

20/10/2021

HSE asks Kilkenny people to book Covid-19 test appointments online following recent surge

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@kilkennypeople.ie

In recent days, the number of people attending the five HSE/South East Community Healthcare test centres across the South East has increased by about a third.

To reduce queues and to help speed up the process at testing centres, HSE/South East Community Healthcare is now asking people to book online appointments only.

Online self-referrals (and those from GPs) will remain open for Kilkenny (Hebron Industrial Estate) on all seven days of the week.

Presentations on a 'walk-in' (no appointment) basis, however, have been temporarily suspended at the facility.

Capacity has also been extended by the HSE nationwide to meet a demand of 20,000 tests per day.

The HSE expects that anyone who requires or wishes to get tested will get a same-day test (depending on what time they book).

