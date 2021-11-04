Fifteen patients waiting for hospital beds at St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny

St Luke's General Hospital
Fifteen people are on trolleys at St Luke's Hospital in Kilkenny according to the latest figures from The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.
430 admitted patients are waiting for beds across the country this morning, according to today’s INMO Trolley Watch.
INMO trolley watch recorded 8,645 admitted patients without hospital beds in October 2021.
Among the 8,645 patients, 311 were children.
There are also 458 confirmed Covid-19 cases in hospitals across the country, and 86 patients in ICU with the virus.
