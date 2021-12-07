Storm Barra: Kilkenny - Waterford railway travel severely impacted by flooding

Flooding at Waterford Train Station this morning Picture: Irish Rail
Irish Rail are now operating bus transfers between Waterford and Kilkenny due to severe flooding at Waterford Railway Station.
Due to flooding on the line at Waterford Station bus transfers are in operation between #Waterford and #Kilkenny Stations until further notice #StormBarra #WeatherWatch pic.twitter.com/sD6qOjtvu4— Iarnród Éireann #StaySafe (@IrishRail) December 7, 2021
Bus transfers will remain until further notice.
