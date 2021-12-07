Storm Barra: 1084 people impacted by Kilkenny power outage

1084 people impacted by Kilkenny power outage
Over 1000 people in the Castlecomer area are still without power following a series of outages caused by Storm Barra.
Three separate faults were reported across the electricity network in the region this morning.
1084 people are currently impacted in the area and are expected to remain without electricity until about 2:30pm.
An earlier fault affecting a further 1149 people has since been repaired.
To those still without power the ESB say: "We apologise for the loss of supply. We are currently working to repair a fault affecting your premises and will restore power as quickly as possible."
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.