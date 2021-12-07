Search

07 Dec 2021

Storm Barra: Lacken Boardwalk in Kilkenny closed following storm damage

Storm Barra: Lacken Boardwalk in Kilkenny closed due to fallen tree

Lacken Boardwalk

The Lacken Boardwalk in Kilkenny has been closed due to a fallen tree as Storm Barra continues to wreak havoc across the city and county.

The popular civic amenity from Lacken steps on the Dublin Road to Ossory Bridge will be closed in both directions until after the storm has passed.

Storm Barra: Kilkenny - Waterford railway travel severely impacted by flooding

Storm Barra: 1084 people impacted by Kilkenny power outage

Defence Force troops on standby as Ireland braces for Storm Barra

