Storm Barra: Lacken Boardwalk in Kilkenny closed following storm damage

Lacken Boardwalk
The Lacken Boardwalk in Kilkenny has been closed due to a fallen tree as Storm Barra continues to wreak havoc across the city and county.
⚡ Storm Update— Kilkenny County Council (@KilkennyNotices) December 7, 2021
The Boardwallk from Lacken steps on the Dublin Road to Ossory Bridge will be closed in both directions until after the storm due to a fallen tree.
The popular civic amenity from Lacken steps on the Dublin Road to Ossory Bridge will be closed in both directions until after the storm has passed.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.