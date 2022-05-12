Calling all Kilkenny producers - Blas na hÉireann 2022 entries closing soon!

The Arán Bistro is a recent Kilkenny winner at the Blas na hÉireann awards
Entries for this year’s Irish Food Awards, Blas na hÉireann, will close on Friday May 20 and this year all roads lead to the pretty seaside town of Dingle as it gears up to host the first in-person Blas na hÉireann awards event in two years.
Regarded by many as a key event in the Irish food industry’s calendar, Blas na hÉireann, like so many others, celebrated their finalists and winners online over the past two years leaving a significant gap in the food and drink calendar.
This year will see the welcome return of this important weekend of celebrations, with the great and good of the Irish food and drinks scene descending on Dingle once more for the weekend on Friday, September 30.
This year is the 15th year of Blas na hÉireann with last year seeing a huge increase in entries and many new producers entering the food awards for the very first time.
Previous Kilkenny winner Bart Pawlukojc from Aran Kilkenny explains the sense of achievement fostered by the awards and the increased interest in the business afterwards.
""We were delighted to get our name on the national stage next to all these wonderful food providers around Ireland," he said.
"There was noticeable elevated interest in our products when the awards were initially announced, and we continue to attract our dedicated local customers from around Kilkenny, who we are most grateful for."
The blind-tasting judging system which was designed by The School of Food and Nutritional Science at U.C.C. under the supervision of Prof. Joe Kerry and the team at Blas is now recognised as an industry gold standard worldwide.
Winners are always the best Blas ambassadors. Something 15 years worth of small producers, farmers, growers, bakers and artisan food makers who have won Blas awards can attest to.
Research has shown that the Blas accreditation has the highest recognition among Irish consumers and having the coveted winner’s sticker and award logo on products really does encourage shoppers to buy – it is a recognised guarantee of a top-quality Irish product.
Entries for Blas na hÉireann 2022 are open until 20th May. The entry fee is €80 per entry (ex VAT).
See 'www.irishfoodawards.com' for more.
