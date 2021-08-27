'Please Share' - Gardaí appeal for help tracing missing Laois man (23)

Jarren O'Brien
Portlaoise gardaí have issued an appeal to the public for help in an attempt to trace the whereabouts of Jarren O'Brien (23), missing since yesterday.
In an online statement Portlaoise gardaí explain that "the family of Jarren O'Brien are concerned for him and are seeking the public’s assistance in establishing his whereabouts."
He was last seen at approximately 3.30pm on August 26.
When last seen he was wearing shorts, a grey top with maroon sleeves and a neck band.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 057 8674100.
