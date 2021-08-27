Search our Archive

27/08/2021

'Please Share' - Gardaí appeal for help tracing missing Laois man (23)

'Please Share' - Gardaí appeal for help tracing missing Laois man (23)

Jarren O'Brien

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@kilkennypeople.ie

Portlaoise gardaí have issued an appeal to the public for help in an attempt to trace the whereabouts of Jarren O'Brien (23), missing since yesterday.

In an online statement Portlaoise gardaí explain that "the family of Jarren O'Brien are concerned for him and are seeking the public’s assistance in establishing his whereabouts."

He was last seen at approximately 3.30pm on August 26.

When last seen he was wearing shorts, a grey top with maroon sleeves and a neck band.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 057 8674100.

Community pays respects to Liam 'Chunky' O'Brien, of James Stephens and Kilkenny

Mourners honoured a hugely popular figure today

21 colossal and creative cat sculptures to be placed around Kilkenny

GALLERY: 3-storey, 3-bed Kilkenny townhouse with potential up for grabs at €110k

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media