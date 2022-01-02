Kilkenny man is the second leader to be revealed for Operation Transformation

Operation Transformation returns to your screens this Wednesday (January 5) at 9.35pm on RTÉ One with one of the five leaders hailing from Kilkenny.

The new leaders from all over the country take on a health and wellness plan with the aim of resetting and kick starting a new chapter in their lives. Presented by Kathryn Thomas, she will be on hand to encourage the leaders every step of the way.

The second leader revealed for 2022 is John Ryan from Ballyragget, Co Kilkenny. John is a 49-year-old truck driver married to Selena and they have three children.

A lifelong U2 fan, John is a self-proclaimed workaholic. He loves his job but the sedentary nature of it means John spends many hours not moving. He has been active in the past and thinks now the time to find his fitness again.

John is not a cook. His wife Selena says he couldn’t boil an egg. He knows he has to change his food choices to healthier ones and is ready to learn new skills and routines. John feels now is the time to change his lifestyle and look after his health before he turns 50.

Over the course of eight weeks the audience will see what transformation means to each leader. All of them are looking to the experts for guidance and information that can help them to begin and sustain a healthy lifestyle. Some are seeking work/life balance, while others want to find the energy to keep up with their kids. No matter what their motivation the five leaders are here to inspire the nation to find their own transformation and start the year as they mean to go on.

Devising the health and wellness plan and guiding the new leaders are fitness coach Karl Henry, principal clinical psychologist Dr. Eddie Murphy, dietitian Aoife Hearne, and general practitioner Dr. Sumi Dunne.

The five leaders began their transformation back in November when they were fully assessed by the experts. They also underwent the minimum fitness test with Prof Niall Moyna of DCU and his team. All the information from this stage will assist the experts in charting the safest way for each leader to become healthier.

During the series Dr Eddie Murphy will also highlight some useful tips to help with mental wellness.

Also back for 2022, is Ireland Lights Up. This popular initiative by the GAA encourages clubs from the 32 counties to open their grounds and allow people to safely walk under their lights with public health advice adhered to at all times. After a tough couple of years, the GAA and Get Ireland Walking are delighted to invite communities back into the safe outdoor spaces where everyone can get moving at their own pace.

Having had to postpone some outdoor events last year, Sport Ireland, The Local Sports Partnerships and Operation Transformation are happy to say they will again work to bring communities safely together for events. They aim to bring Nationwide Walks back on January 16 as well as the 5K in The Phoenix Park.

This year Operation Transformation will encourage the leaders and the nation to improve their wellbeing and look after themselves now and in the months ahead.

