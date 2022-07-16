Jimmy Walsh- Everyone, everywhere has their own special All-Ireland memory

All-Irelands have always been a part of life - played in gardens, on roads, in fields, using hero’s names, with coats as goalposts before the luxury of a binder twine crossbar and the designated fields of dreams that have only arrived in most clubs in living memory.

Sa bhaile, a huge photo of a Kilkenny football team adorned the parlour wall, made up of recession-driven emigrants in New York where they dominated the game for nearly 20 years. They included members of the Slatequarry Miners and Lamogue teams that set the local All-Ireland scene as they could - if still at home - adding All-Ireland victories to Leinster titles before hurling swung into full force.

As everyone, everywhere has their own All Ireland memory - a surprise letter in the post during the week came with 1933 memorabilia. The first personal All-Ireland contact was with a real leather hurling ball, reputed to be used in the ’37 final.

Regretfully it was lost in the far ditch of the front field and never found, the exact place still recalled as if still expecting to put a hand on it over 50 years later. In 1967, on the Tipperary border, the final was seen on a black and white TV in Birchwood; its impact is still recalled.

The year of 1971 saw my first final in Croke Park, travelling with my father on the bus from Skough. There was Mass at a service in Findlater’s Church, but the day ended soaking wet and disappointed on Hill 16. Then, 1972 saw the club’s first All-Ireland senior hurling medal winner, while ’82 and ’83, now domiciled in Dublin, were celebrated with the Kilkenny Association in the Cill Dara. Another era back home in ’87 and married to a Leitrim Kilnadeema lady was tough going as the brother Pat played against the Tribesmen in Croke Park.

Closer still were the unbelievable achievements and joys of the Noughties as Kilkenny climbed the roll of honour. In 2014 and ’15 it was a privilege to be in the dressing room in awe of the modern day leaders and gladiators and so it rolls on with memories of days of participating, losing and winning for everyone.

However, All-Ireland finals do not just arrive along. They were built over generations in families, communities, schools and clubs by players, supporters, coaches, teachers and volunteers that will see far more sharing in and enjoying them than ever participating inside the white lines. The result is a brilliant combination of clubs, large and small, combining together to compete successfully at national level.

More recently intercounty games have come with no dressing rooms, showers or busses; empty stadiums, including the largest in Europe, were akin to the conditions of the Fifties with sweeper drivers ensuring all players arrived safely and on time at the venues.



The times endured were often softened by streaming and media coverage and left a massive vacuum for camaraderie, participation and interaction with many not seeing the ongoing focus on development and raising the bar. Rejuvenated by club trials at all levels and the relaxation of the pandemic it has brought a spring flow to life, community spirit, sport and the hurling tide. Long may it last!

Behind the scenes with years packed into the preparations to get to the penultimate stage the semi-final win and the new format of a shorter season sees three weeks packed into two as another set of unbelievable volunteers swing into overdrive.

Wearing the Kilkenny jersey at so many levels and being blessed with the loyalty of sponsors in the recent tough times it becomes a badge of honour for all Kilkenny people to do their very best.

They include the County Board officers and Caroline working on organising gear, tickets, past players, meals, hotels, busses, meetings and media nights as every call amends the rolling agenda. Also, there’s the ongoing work of the Supporters Clubs in Kilkenny, Kildare and Dublin that have gone into overdrive in organising events with golf classics, corporate nights, memberships, county final draws and sales of flags and bunting.

The combination ensures that every euro goes a long way in the ongoing promotion and development of games through a mean volunteer fundraising machine. They are backed up by another team of public officials and the statutory authorities organising garda escorts, stewards, departures, homecomings and entertainment, working to get everyone there and back safely. Also in the clubs by the officers and committees as they manage the eternal loaves and fishes of ticket distribution to workers, players, members and supporters.

For many the All-Ireland is not always the final, but the last championship game every year. Some bring disappointment, others hope for the future and unforgettable memories. Sunday’s achievement has marked another successful season with All-Ireland under-20 hurling and junior football wins creating another layer of hopes, dreams and memories in a world for believers, workers and not naysayers.

As noting names is dangerous in a few words, Mile buíochas is extended do gach duine that was involved in any single way in achieving Kilkenny’s participation in Sunday’s All-Ireland senior hurling final. Best wishes for a great day are extended to Brian, Richie, the team and all black and amber supporters.