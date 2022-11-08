Doctor named as most 'Most Inspirational Person' in Kilkenny

Doctor Bianca Skinner from County Kilkenny is celebrating this week after being named Kilkenny’s Most Inspirational Person at this year’s Gala Retail Inspiration Awards with Virgin Media.

Dr Skinner’s extensive and inspirational work in health care within the local community earned her the title of Inspirational Person in this year’s awards.

Established four years ago to celebrate individuals who work to create better communities with their selfless acts and inspirational deeds, Gala Retail awarded inspirational people from every county in Ireland, naming county inspirational people who were each gifted €1,000 in Ireland Hotel vouchers.

Dr Skinner really impressed the judges for her work in the local community and is a worthy winner of the county award for her inspirational efforts.

A mother of five children, one son and two sets of twins, Dr Skinner is a professional Medical Doctor/General Practitioner with diverse experience in managing chronic and infectious disease patients as well as acute patients, in particular obstetric and gynaecological emergencies.

Since moving to Ireland five years ago, Dr Skinner and her husband have done everything they can to uplift and invest in their community.

Recently, the local doctor proposed buying the old Credit Union building near to where her family live so that she could start a safe space for women to come for health checks, counselling, create art and enjoy upskilling.

The proposal was unfortunately turned down but everything Dr Skinner does is for the people of her community.

From a huge volume of nominations, 26 county heroes were crowned.

Noreen Murphy, from Bantry in County Cork, was named as the Overall Inspirational Person of the Year for her services to mental health with the establishment of Lisheen’s House Suicide Prevention Charity.

According to Gary Desmond, CEO of Gala Retail, choosing the winners was a challenging task.

“We’ve heard some truly inspirational stories from people across Ireland during these awards, which has affirmed something we already knew – that we have so many selfless people carrying out great work in our communities,” Gary said.

“We were overwhelmed by the level of nominations and Dr Skinner along with the fellow inspirational heroes are true examples of people who are making Ireland a better place. Congratulations Dr Skinner and all our county heroes!”

As a community retailer with 175 convenience stores nationwide, Gala store owners often hear of inspirational stories in their local communities, and this year’s Gala Retail Inspiration Awards with Virgin Media have elevated Ireland’s unsung heroes onto a national stage, giving these inspirational people the recognition they deserve.