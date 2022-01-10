Search

10 Jan 2022

Get out and support Kilkenny's John Ryan Operation Transformation at national walk on Sunday

From this week's Ballyragget Notes

KILKENNY

John Ryan from Ballyragget, Kilkenny

Reporter:

Kilkenny People

People in Kilkenny will have the chance to get out and support John Ryan in his Operation Transformation journey - and blow off some of the Christmas cobwebs themselves this weekend.

John Ryan from Ballyragget was recently revealed as a leader on the hit RTE show. John feels now is the time to change his lifestyle and look after his health before he turns 50.  

This Sunday, January 16, KRSP is inviting people to join John in the National Walk at 11am in Castlecomer Discovery Park. John would like to see as many people as possible turning out to support him, and the walking route will be suitable for all.

Meanwhile, as part its continued support of John Ryan’s Operation Transformation journey, St Patrick’s GAA have signed up to the Every Step Counts Challenge in connection with Irish Life and together with the GAA’s Ireland Lights Up. The lights around the hurling pitch will be on Monday and Wednesday night 7.30pm to 8.30pm. Please maintain your social distance and respect other walkers space. #gojohnnygogogo. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

KILKENNY

Lamber de Bie and Pat Fennessy PICTURE Vicky Comerford

Multimedia


Ber Nugent, Ian Coulter and Eamon Carroll


Over 100 lots of fine art, jewellery, craft, collectibles and VIP tickets went under the hammer at a special auction at Lyrath Estate Hotel prior to Christmas.


The Butler Gallery Christmas Benefit Auction was held in partnership with Fonsie Mealy Auctioneers. It was a great opportunity to buy a great piece of art, at a very reasonable price, as a fundraiser with a portion of the sale price going to the artists who were very generous with their estimates.


Butler Gallery director Anna O' Sullivan thanked all those who attended, and the artists who contributed work.


"We thank them all for their involvement with this auction along with Fonsie Mealy Auctioneers and Lyrath Hotel. This event couldn’t happen without them," she said.

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media