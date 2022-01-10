Get out and support Kilkenny's John Ryan Operation Transformation at national walk on Sunday

People in Kilkenny will have the chance to get out and support John Ryan in his Operation Transformation journey - and blow off some of the Christmas cobwebs themselves this weekend.

John Ryan from Ballyragget was recently revealed as a leader on the hit RTE show. John feels now is the time to change his lifestyle and look after his health before he turns 50.

This Sunday, January 16, KRSP is inviting people to join John in the National Walk at 11am in Castlecomer Discovery Park. John would like to see as many people as possible turning out to support him, and the walking route will be suitable for all.

Meanwhile, as part its continued support of John Ryan’s Operation Transformation journey, St Patrick’s GAA have signed up to the Every Step Counts Challenge in connection with Irish Life and together with the GAA’s Ireland Lights Up. The lights around the hurling pitch will be on Monday and Wednesday night 7.30pm to 8.30pm. Please maintain your social distance and respect other walkers space. #gojohnnygogogo.