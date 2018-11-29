Work begins in Lisdowney

Cllr. Maurice Shortall has welcomed the start of works in Lisdowney village under the Clár Programme 2018.



€40.5 has been allocated for the scheme including - Installation of digital speed safety signs on the two approaches to the school; installation of a footpath to provide safer connectivity to the GAA grounds; improved roadmarkings.



"This will enhance local safety and provide safe connectivity for the children of Scoil Bhríde N.S. and Lisdowney Creche towards the GAA grounds," said Cllr. Shortall.