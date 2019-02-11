Green's Bridge in Kilkenny to close for roadworks

One of the main bridges over the river Nore in Kilkenny will be closed to traffic tonight, Monday, February 11, for roadworks.



According to Kilkenny County Council the bridge will close to facilitate essential road repairs.

The road closure will be in place from Troysgate Roundabout to Greens Bridge Street from 7pm this evening until 4am tomorrow morning.

Traffic diversions will be in place via Vicar Street and St. Francis Bridge. Local access will be maintained.