Funding announced for safety works on rural roads

Speeding and high volumes of traffic in some rural areas of Kilkenny are to be addressed with new road safety schemes.

Local councillor, Patrick O’Neill, has welcomed the good news for Burnchurch, Sevenhouses and Goslingstown.

“I’m delighted to welcome the announcement from the Department of Transport this morning that has included funding for safety works at Burnchurch, Sevenhouses and Goslingstown.



"These have been troublesome areas due to the high volumes of traffic and speed over the last number of years and local residents have been vocal in their concerns to the council. I’m delighted after a number of years making representations for these areas to see this funding and to help improve the safety in these traffic blackspots.

"The funding will hopefully just be the beginning of overall safety improvements in these areas and I will continue to work to ensure that the residents’ concerns are met. The council’s road design department will now work on putting together plans together for this funding.



"It is great to see Kilkenny receive and overall allocation of almost 17 million euro for works on our roads network in 2021. Many important projects will come to fruition thanks to this large allocation.