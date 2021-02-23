Kilkenny Pink Rock road could reopen by weekend

The road at the Pink Rock in South Kilkenny could be reopened to the public by this weekend.



Closed for a number of weeks following a rock fall at the start of February, work has now been scheduled for later this week that it is hoped will make the area safe for motorists and pedestrians.



Following the rockfall Kilkenny County Council immediately closed the scenic route, to allow for safety inspections. A consultant’s report was received last Friday, and the necessary machinery to carry out the recommendations in that report are now scheduled to be on-site on Thursday.



Loose material left behind high on the cliff face after the rockfall was a concern, but if that is deemed safe on Thursday a decision can be made on reopening the road for the weekend.