Here it is, the all new Audi RS 5 Sportback

Audi Sport has unveiled the all new Audi RS 5 Sportback, the latest high-performance model that combines superior design and unparalleled performance.

The RS 5 Sportback (pictured right) made its world debut at the New York International Auto Show where it revealed its stirring design, everyday usability with superior performance.

The exterior design of the new RS 5 Sportback combines stirring curves and taut, athletic surfaces.

The longer wheelbase, short overhangs and long, wraparound engine bonnet with power dome all emphasise the dynamism of the model.

Front spoiler

At the front, the RS 5 Sportback features a wide, flat single-frame grille, solid air intakes with a honeycomb structure typical of an RS, and a front spoiler with matte aluminium quattro lettering.

An RS-specific diffuser insert and exhaust system with oval tailpipes and fixed spoiler lip give the rear end its sportiness.

The sporty nature of the 5-door, high-performance coupé is emphasised by details such as the RS sport seats with optional honeycomb pattern in fine Nappa leather, and the flat-bottomed RS multifunction sports leather steering wheel.

Highlights

Particular highlights of the RS design package include the contrasting red stitching on the steering wheel and selector lever, the Alcantara knee pads and the red-trimmed seat belts and floor mats featuring the RS logo.

Special RS information displays in the Audi virtual cockpit provide information on tyre pressure, torque and G forces.

The Audi RS 5 Sportback 2.9 TFSI V6 twin turbo engine offers both power and efficiency.

Its maximum torque of 600Nm is deployed throughout a wide speed range from 1,900 to 5,000 rpm.

The two turbochargers of the 2.9 TFSI V6 twin turbo generate up to 1.5 bar of charge pressure, allowing for instant acceleration responses to the movements of the right pedal.

As with all new Audi V6 and V8 engines, the turbochargers are mounted at a 90-degree angle to the cylinder banks, which means that the exhaust side of the cylinder heads is inside, and the intake side is outside.

This layout enables a compact design and short fuel paths with minimal flow loss.

The B-cycle combustion process with central direct injection contributes to the overall efficiency.

**********************

Skoda share

Skoda Ireland claimed a market share of 7.1%, for the first quarter of 2018, the highest ever sales performance by the brand here. They delivered 5,064 new vehicles to customers.The brand’s latest set of results solidifies their sixth position in the sales rankings.

Overall car sales are down over 5.8%, but Skoda has grown its sales volume by 3.7%.

Skoda confirmed that 56% of their sales were diesel powered vehicles.

John Donegan, Brand Director at Skoda Ireland said the strong demand for their diesel powered vehicles helped them achieve record figures.

“We believe that our efficient EU6 diesel engines still provide the best solution for the majority of Irish motorists,” he added.

“Diesel is alive and doing very well.”

Skoda, he continued, also possesses one of the most advanced ranges of petrol engines such as the turbo-charged 1.0 TSI 115bhp unit, available in the Karoq and Octavia, offering great choice to customers.

“By 2020 we will be offering customers the option of electric, plug-in-hybrid, petrol and, of course, diesel,” he said.R

Despite the growing trend towards SUVs, the brand’s best-selling model was the ever popular Octavia, with over 2,000 units sold.

The Skoda Superb has also enjoyed further success securing increased segment share, at the expense of premium brands.

Skoda also announced that they have provided loans to the value of over €41 million to customers during the first three months of 2018.

This performance was assisted by 0% finance, provided by Volkswagen Bank and the launch of the highly anticipated new Karoq SUV.

The 0% Finance was a driving force for this success, Mr Donegan felt.

Skoda also confirmed that they are extending 0% Finance to Approved Used Cars for a limited time.