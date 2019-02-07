It's here, the DS 7 CROSSBACK

The DS 7 CROSSBACK, the first of a new generation of models being introduced by DS Automobiles, was officially launched in Ireland yesterday.

The starting price is €36,000.

The New DS 7 CROSSBACK is available exclusively from DS Airside, Swords, Dublin in their new state of the art DS Store.

For the launch of the DS SUV, innovation and savoir-faire from Paris, bespoke and personalised vehicles are the order of the day.

Trailblazers, trend enthusiasts; customers looking for a new and premium automotive experience with unique sensations will have the choice of four different interior styles (Inspirations), four high performance, punchy and efficient engines and 15 breakthrough features.

Irish prices at launch from €36,000 to €60,245.