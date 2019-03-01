Increase in electric car sales but drop in overall new cars sold in Kilkenny in February

Official statistics released today, Friday, by the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI) show that the total new electric car registrations for the month of February have shown a significant increase with 330 registered in comparison to just 72 in the same month last year.

Year to date 1,129 have been registered in the first two months of this year, which has almost surpassed the total sales for the whole of 2018 (1,233).

The performance of the rest of the car market tells a different story, with new car registrations for the month of February down 11.1% (15,128) when compared to February 2018 (17,011). Registrations year to date are also down 12.2% (47,425) on the same period last year (54,034).

Light Commercials vehicles are also down 5.6% (2,486) compared to February last year (2,634), and year to date are down 13.4% (8,132). While HGV (Heavy Goods Vehicle) registrations are up 9.5% (266) in comparison to February 2019 (243), however year to date they are down 3.7% (621).

Imported Used Cars for February (8,861) have seen a very slight decrease of 0.4% on February 2018 (8,900) and year to date are down 0.5% (17,865) on 2018 (17,961)





New Car Registrations (January-February 2019) in Kilkenny

2019 Units 2018 Units % Change 2019 % Share 2018 % Share

985 1157 -14.87 2.08 2.14