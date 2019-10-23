Revealed: 1 in 4 drivers admit change in behaviour due to stricter Drink Driving laws

According to a new survey commissioned by CarsIreland.ie, 25% of drivers have said the new stricter limits on drink driving have changed their behaviour when it comes to having a tipple and driving.

With 1,000 people surveyed, some said they no longer feel safe to drive after having one drink and also said they are more cautious when it comes to getting into the car the next morning.

Almost 65% said the new laws have had no effect as they never mixed alcohol and driving to begin with. 10% said the new rules have had no effect on their behaviour whatsoever.

Sinead McCann of CarsIreland.ie said: “As we approach the Bank Holiday weekend and come closer to the Christmas party season, it is important that all drivers are aware of the implications under the new legislation. Our survey has identified a significant shift in the mind-sets of a quarter of Irish drivers. These tougher laws are obviously having a positive effect on driver behaviour by promoting a zero tolerance culture when it comes to drink driving.’’

Under the new law introduced in October 2018, a driver who is found to be over the limit will now face an automatic driving ban for three months and a €200 fine.

For further information see www.carsireland.ie.