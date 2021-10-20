Kilkenny: Win a brand new car and support Down Syndrome Ireland

A brand new car is one of the raffle prizes this year as Down Syndrome Ireland prepares to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

As part of the celebrations, they are holding a national raffle, through their 25 local branches within Ireland, with some amazing prices, including a Hyundai I10 car, pictured here at the Michael Lyng Motors showroom.

The Kilkenny branch provides a range of supports/therapies, and activities for children and adults with Down syndrome and their families.

The added benefit of this event is that 70% of the proceedings will remain within the Kilkenny branch ensuring that the provision of these services can continue for its members and families.

It’s also very fitting that it’s occurring in October which also happens to be Down Syndrome Awareness Month.

Representatives of the branch will be selling tickets in MacDonagh Junction Shopping Centre in Kilkenny City over the bank holiday weekend, October 24 and 25.

Please pop in to support this worthy charity and be in with a chance to win a Hyundai I10.

“Lockdown has greatly impacted fundraising efforts as well as having a negative impact on the progress of many of our members with services and therapies, school etc, being unavailable for long periods,” says – Margaret Raggatt Chairperson, DSI Kilkenny.

“Any funds raised from this raffle will be used to make services and activities available to all of our members.”

The public’s support will make a real difference to the lives of children and adults with Down syndrome in Kilkenny.