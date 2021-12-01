Busy Kilkenny road closed following traffic collision

Gardaí are warning Kilkenny motorists that a main road in the south of the county will remain closed overnight following a traffic collision.
The incident happened on the N25 at Glenmore, earlier this evening.
Local diversions are in place for traffic.
Kilkenny Traffic: The N25 is currently closed at Glenmore (between Waterford and New Ross) due to a collision in the area. The road is expected to remain closed overnight and local diversions are in place. Motorists are advised to plan their journeys accordingly.— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) December 1, 2021
