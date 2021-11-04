CAUGHT: Driver fined for being parked across TWO disabled spaces
A driver has been fined for parking across two disabled parking spaces.
Naas Roads Policing Unit detected the N Plate driver parked in the spaces and issued a Fixed Charge Penalty Notice to the driver.
An Garda Síochána is reminding the public to keep these spaces clear for those who require them.
