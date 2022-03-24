Kilkenny Minister launches mandatory certification training for first time deer hunters

The 2022/2023 deer hunting season will, for the first time, see the introduction of mandatory certification training for first time hunters.

The Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage has been committed to the introduction of this certification training and Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform, Malcolm Noonan, T.D. has welcomed its addition.

"I am delighted that we have now introduced mandatory certification training for first time hunters," Minister Noonan said.

"This is a vital addition to the deer hunting licencing process and I know these training courses will be delivered to a high and professional standard. The addition of this certification will further enhance safety throughout the countryside and ensure first time hunters are provided with essential knowledge in deer stalking."

Currently there are three courses approved by the Department of Housing, Local Government & Heritage through the National Parks & Wildlife Service (NPWS): The Deer Alliance Hunter Competence Assessment Programme (HCAP); Country Sports Ireland’s Deer Stalking Training Course and NARGC’s Deer Stalking Certificate.

Links to the relevant courses can be found on www.npws.ie or through the outlets’ own websites.

Further courses may be approved by the Department as they become available.



The Department aims to continue modernising the deer hunting licencing process with the introduction of mandatory certification training and work continues on the development of an eLicencing application system.



Despite the challenges of the past two years, the Department seeks to ensure all applications were dealt with in a timely manner and last season, for the first time, over 6,000 licences were issued.